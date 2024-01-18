Sharon Lewis files motion to have verdict in federal trial overturned or to have a new trial set

Sharon Lewis, in her federal lawsuit against LSU, filed a motion for judgement notwithstanding and/or a new trial with the Middle District Court of Louisiana on Wednesday seeking to overturn the eight-member all-white jury’s verdict against her on December 20, 2023.

Lewis alleges the evidence in the trial was so one-sided in her favor the jurors had no legal basis to dismiss her claims.

Lewis asked the Court to grant her a new trial in part based on LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward improperly communicating with the jurors while he was on the witness stand, causing a juror to be dismissed from the trial.

LSU attorneys have 21 days to respond to the motion filed by Lewis.

The jury voted unanimously to dismiss all claims in Lewis’ lawsuit against top LSU officials of retaliating against her for reporting sexual misconduct.

After listening to six days of testimony, a panel of five men and three women – all white – deliberated for slightly less than three hours before delivering their verdict.