Shaeeta Williams Expects Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers to Rebound After SEC Tournament

Get ready for tip-off! LSU takes the court in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. LSU women’s basketball color commentator Shaeeta Williams told Tiger Rag Radio that she expects Coach Kim Mulkey’s Tigers to be at full strength again when the NCAA Tournament begins, but not before. Leading scorer Flau’jae Johnson, nursing shin inflammation, will sit out the SEC Tournament, which starts for the No. 3-seeded Tigers on Friday at 7:30 PM central. Mulkey is holding Johnson out to rest her for the NCAA Tournament. Currently, LSU is projected to be a No. 2 seed, but that could change based on the SEC Tournament results. Williams thinks LSU will likely drop to a No. 3 seed by then, but will still host round 1 and 2 games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Projected NCAA Seeding for LSU: The NCAA selection committee recently updated their projections: a coveted 2 seed in Spokane Regional 1 on February 27. Charlie Crème from ESPN.com also predicts a 2 seed in Spokane Regional 2 on March 3. Megan Gauer from HerHoopStats.com agrees, placing LSU as a 2 seed in Spokane Regional 2 on March 3. Connor Groel at CBSSports.com predicts a 2 seed, but doesn’t specify the region, on February 28. CollegeSportsMadness.com confirms the 2 seed without specifying the region on March 3. Dan Morrison from On3.com predicts a solid 2 seed in Birmingham Regional 3 on March 3. What to watch for… Keep an eye on LSU as they enter the SEC Tournament on a two-game losing streak, putting their prized No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed in jeopardy. Crème notes that LSU, without Flau’Jae Johnson, “is at risk of losing a No. 2 seed that a week ago appeared nearly locked up.” A single win might secure LSU’s spot as a 2 seed. However, to make it to the SEC semifinals, they’ll need to defeat Alabama, the same team that shocked them this past Thursday in Tuscaloosa. The ‘Nitty Gritty’ on LSU: The NCAA produces a “nitty gritty” report for each team, weighing key factors according to WarrenNolan.com: Record: 27-4, 12-4 SEC NET ranking: 10 RPI ranking: 8 NET Strength of Schedule (SOS): 31 NET Non-conference SOS: 182 AP Poll: 9 USA Today Coaches’ Poll: 9Quadrant Records: Quadrant 1 (home 1-25 NET, neutral 1-35, away 1-45): 6-4 Quadrant 2 (home 26-55, neutral 36-65, away 46-80): 5-0 Quadrant 3 (home 56-90, neutral 66-105, away 81-130): 3-0 Quadrant 4 (home 91-362, neutral 106-362, away 131-362): 13-0NCAA Tournament Timeline:Selection Sunday: 7 p.m. March 16 (ESPN)First Four: March 19-20: TBD (at Top 16 Seeds)First and Second Rounds: March 21 and 23: TBD (at Top 16 Seeds) March 22 and 24: TBD (at Top 16 Seeds)Regional Semifinals and Finals: March 28 and 30, March 29 and 31: Birmingham Regionals: Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena) Spokane Regionals: Spokane, Washington (Spokane Arena)Women’s Final Four: April 4 and 6: Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)Note: For the third consecutive year, only two NCAA women’s regional sites will host games. Eight teams will advance to each region, with two teams from each site moving on to the Women’s Final Four…