Several LSU Track & Field Athletes Qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU track & field team will combine for seven entries, including one relay, for next week’s NCAA Indoor Championships hosted in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track March 13-14.

The highlight of the group LSU is sending this next weekend will be senior Ella Onojuvwevwo, fresh off of an SEC title win in the 400 meter. Onojuvwevwo owns the second-fastest time in the country of 50.96 seconds, which she recorded in just her second 400m race of the year.

ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a re-air of the championships at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

NCAA Indoor Qualifiers

Women | Three entries, three-student athletes (National ranking)

60m – Athaleyha Hinckson (#9)

200m – Keliza Smith (#12)

400m – Ella Onojuvwevwo (#2)

Men | Four entries, seven student-athletes (National ranking)

200m – Jaiden Reid (#16)

4×400 – Walker, Buckmiller, McKay, Glasgow (#7, alt: Austin)

HJ – Justine Jimoh (#10)

LJ – Jordan Turner (#5)