Seven LSU baseball players receive ABCA All-South Region Recognition

After their season came to an end in the Chapel Hill Regional, seven LSU players have been named to the 2024 American Baseball Coaches Association All-South Region teams.
Tommy White, Jared Jones, Luke Holman and sophomore Griffin Herring were voted to the first team while Steven Milam, Hayden Travinski and Gage Jump received second-team recognition.
White led the team with a .330 batting average and was second on the team with 24 homers. He climbed up to No. 8 in the all-time home run leaderboard this season. Jones his .301 and knocked a team-high 28 home runs this season, the most by a Tiger since Matt Clark hit 28 in 2008.
Holman posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA in 91.2 innings pitched this season. is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in wins, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA and No. 3 in innings pitched. Herring had a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA with 50.1 innings pitched this season.
Milam, who earned Freshman All-SEC recognition, was LSU’s best hitter in the postseason. He hit .386 with four homers and 11 RBI during the postseason and was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.
Travinski wrapped up his final season in purple and gold with a .271 batting average and 16 home runs. He made the 2024 SEC All-Tournament team at DH after putting up two doubles, one homer, three RBI and four runs.
Jump had a 6-2 record on the season with a 3.47 ERA in 83 innings pitched. He made the SEC All-Tournament Team after helping the Tigers beat Georgia in an elimination game. Jump pitched seven innings and allowed just one run and four hits in that game.
