The prelude to Saturday’s Heisman Trophy award show brought about plenty of good news for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels, who picked up the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Thursday, added the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year during ESPN’s College Football Award Show on Friday. He was also a finalist for the Maxwell Award that went to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., symbolic of the Collegiate Player of the Year.

Fellow teammate and wide receiver, Malik Nabers, endured the closest loss in Biletnikoff Award history with his runner-up finish to winner Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State. Reportedly, one vote separated Harrison from Nabers, who was attempting to become the school’s third Biletnikoff winner.

Nabers led the nation in receiving yards (1,546) and average yards per game (128.2), was tied for second in touchdowns (14) and was tied for seventh in receptions (86).

Daniels, a finalist for tonight’s Heisman Trophy, joined former All-America quarterback Joe Burrow as the only LSU players to win O’Brien Award. Daniels hopes to join Burrow in the school’s exclusive fraternity, along with Billy Cannon, as Heisman winners.

The SEC’s Offensive Player of Year and Associated Press’ Offensive Player of Year enjoyed one of the most seasons for a quarterback with a nation’s best total yards (412.2), passing TDs (40), total TDs (50) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).

Daniels’ total yards per game average is better than 85 FBS teams and his total touchdowns exceed that of 91-plus teams this season. His 10.71 yards per play leads the nation along with his 11.7 yards per pass attempt and his 208.01 passer efficiency rating in the nest in FBS history.

Danies has completed 236 of 327 passes for 3,812 yards with 40 TDs and four interceptions. He’s carried the ball 135 times for 1,134 yards (8.4 per-carry average) and 10 TDs.