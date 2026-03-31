Seth Dardar Named Co-SEC Player Of The Week

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU senior second baseman Seth Dardar was named SEC Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office.

Dardar shared the honor with Gavin Grahovac of Texas A&M.

Dardar, a product of Mandeville, La., led LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 19 Kentucky last weekend, batting .600 (6-for-10) with four doubles, one homer, five RBI, four runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

His three-run homer in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game versus Kentucky erased a 10-8 deficit and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish as the Tigers clinched the series win. Dardar also contributed an RBI double in Sunday’s series-deciding victory.

Dardar on Friday night versus Kentucky tied the LSU single-game record for doubles with three, and he added one RBI in the contest. He walked three times and scored twice in the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.