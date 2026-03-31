Seth Dardar Named Co-SEC Player Of The Week

March 30, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Baseball 0
Seth Dardar, LSU
LSU senior Seth Dardar was named Co-SEC Player of the Week following his dominant performance against No. 19 Kentucky this weekend. (Photo by LSU Athletics)

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU senior second baseman Seth Dardar was named SEC Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office.

Dardar shared the honor with Gavin Grahovac of Texas A&M.

Dardar, a product of Mandeville, La., led LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 19 Kentucky last weekend, batting .600 (6-for-10) with four doubles, one homer, five RBI, four runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

His three-run homer in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game versus Kentucky erased a 10-8 deficit and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish as the Tigers clinched the series win. Dardar also contributed an RBI double in Sunday’s series-deciding victory.

Dardar on Friday night versus Kentucky tied the LSU single-game record for doubles with three, and he added one RBI in the contest. He walked three times and scored twice in the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

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