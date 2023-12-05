Set apart from the rest: LSU’s Jurnee Robinson named South Region’s top freshman

For the first time in six years LSU volleyball features the South Region’s Freshman of the Year in Jurnee Robinson, the 2023

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a>

American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

Robinson, a native of Simpsonville, South Carolina, became the first player from the program since Taylor Bannister in 2017 to earn the honor.

Robinson ranked sixth in the SEC with 3.87 kills and 4.46 points per set. She finished with 391 kills and a .232 hitting percentage with 63 blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks. She added 20 aces.

Robinson recorded five double-doubles and had four matches with 20-plus kills, including back-to-back matches versus UCLA, where she landed 23 kills and was named the SEC Freshman of the Week (Aug. 28) to begin her collegiate career.

LSU (11-17, 6-12 in SEC) has had at least one AVCA South All-Region Team representative in the last seven seasons.