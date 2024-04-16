Angel to the Sky: See where LSU basketball star Angel Reese was taken in the WNBA draft

LSU basketball star Angel Reese was taken with the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky.

The Chicago Sky traded up to take Reese. Chicago gave up the No. 8 overall pick, forward Sika Kone, it’s second round pick in the 2025 draft and the rights to swap the Sky’s first-round pick in 2026 to move up.

Reese joins No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso out of South Carolina in the Sky’s 2024 draft class. The Sky finished in eighth place last season with an 18-22 record. They lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to Las Vegas.

“I’m just so excited,” Reese said through tears after being drafted. “I get to play with Kamilla. I’ve been playing against her since high school so I’m excited to play with Kamilla.”

Reese, the reigning SEC player of the year, transferred to LSU from Maryland and was the Player of the Tournament in LSU basketball’s 2023 national championship win. She announced she wouldn’t return to Kim Mulkey’s squad and would instead enter the 2024 WNBA Draft shortly after LSU’s loss in the Elite Eight to Iowa.

Reese scored 10 or more points in every game as a Tigers and set the record for double-doubles in a season during LSU’s championship run with 34. She had 61 total double-doubles at LSU and led the SEC last season in rebounds per game and finished third in points per game.

Reese’s final game as a Tiger drew an average of 12.3 million viewers and a peak of 16.1 million viewers, a record for women’s basketball. LSU lost that game to Iowa and Caitlin Clark. Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever. She recorded 41 points and 12 assists in the win over LSU.

Reese is the 23rd LSU player drafted into the WNBA and the 24th player coached by Mulkey to be drafted.