See how much LSU was fined for storming the court after upsetting No. 17 Kentucky

The SEC announced Thursday that it has fined LSU $100,000 for storming the court after the Tigers’ come-from-behind win over No. 17 Kentucky on Wednesday.

When Tyrell Ward’s buzzer beater went in to give LSU a 75-74 win, excited fans rushed the court to celebrate the victory. Among those to storm the court was LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese.

It was LSU’s second straight win over a ranked team after the Tigers came back to beat No. 11 South Carolina 64-63 on Saturday.

The SEC adopted a new set of rules for fining teams at the league’s annual meeting last spring. Fines are $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

The rules say that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

LSU was fined $250,000 twice during the 2022 football season when LSU fans stormed the field after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.