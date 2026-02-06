SEC Office Distributes $1.03 Billion From 2024-25 – LSU Receives $72.4 Million Average

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference office announced a revenue distribution of $1.03 billion to the league’s 16 universities on Thursday for the 2024-25 fiscal year that ended last August 31.

This represents an increase of more than $200 million compared to 2023-24, during which the conference distributed $808.4 million. LSU receives $72.4 million, which is the average intake per school, which is $18.6 million more than the 2023-24 fiscal year.

“The SEC’s annual revenue sharing allows member universities to support elite athletics programs, including sustained and meaningful investment in women’s and Olympic sports that enhances opportunities and strengthens resources, while advancing the academic and athletic aspirations of thousands of student-athletes,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a prepared statement.

“As college athletics continues to undergo significant change, SEC universities are well positioned to deliver new financial benefits for student-athletes,” Sankey said.

The total distribution includes $37.4 million retained by universities that participated in 2024-25 College Football Playoff and bowl games.

The amount distributed includes bowl revenue and averaged $72.4 million with full-year participation. Oklahoma and Texas did not join the SEC until July of 2024 and received $2.6 million and $12.1 million, respectively, from College Football Playoff and bowl games.

In 2023-24, the average distribution was $53.8 million per school.

The total for the 14 schools receiving a full revenue share is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football title game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, and NCAA championships.