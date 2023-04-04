SEC names LSU’s Danieca Coffey the league’s player of week

The Southeastern Conference named LSU third baseman Danieca Coffey the league’s Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Coffey led LSU with a .583 batting average. She had seven hits and scored six runs during a 5-0 stretch this past in the Purple & Gold Challenge. She also recorded team-highs with seven walks and four stolen bases.

Coffey had consecutive multiple-hit games to finish the weekend to increase her season total to 18. She went 3-for-3 in the finale against North Carolina State for the 10th career three-hit game of her career. She leads the SEC with 54 hits (No. 3 in the NCAA) and a .446 batting average.