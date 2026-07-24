SEC Media Days Predictions: After Claims of National Title Or Bust For Lane Kiffin, Tigers Picked 5th!

July 24, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Football News 0
Man in a gray plaid suit speaks at a podium on a purple LSU-themed stage, gesturing with his left hand.
LSU coach Lane Kiffin's Tigers received two votes to become the 2026 SEC champion from reporters at the SEC Media Days this week. (SEC photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

For months, national media and some closer to home have been proclaiming a national championship season, or close to it, for new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin, mainly because of his No. 1, 41-man portal class as well as his $13.5 million salary.

SEC Network analyst Ben Watson went as far as to say this week that Kiffin has to make the national title game in his first season. Others have said, College Football Playoff or bust.

But a poll of reporters at the SEC Media Days this week in Tampa, Florida, released on Friday has the Tigers tabbed to finish only fifth in the SEC. And the Tigers received only two votes to win the SEC title. National title votes were not taken, but draw your own obvious conclusion.

JIM ENGSTER: Playoffs or Bust for Lane Kiffin

Georgia was been predicted to win the 2026 SEC Championship with 88 votes. The SEC Championship Game is on December 5 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Texas was picked to be the Bulldogs’ opponent in a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game. Texas received 57 votes to win the SEC Championship.

The participants of the SEC Championship Game will be determined during the regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC winning percentages. The SEC announced in August it would begin playing nine conference games for each school beginning in 2026. Each school will also continue to be required to schedule at least one opponent from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame.

Only 10 times since 1992 (34 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Football Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

Preseason Media Poll

SchoolChampion Votes
Georgia88
Texas57
Ole Miss6
Texas A&M5
Alabama3
Oklahoma2
LSU2
Kentucky1

Predicted Order of Finish

RankSchoolPoints
1Georgia2,519
2Texas2,449
3Ole Miss2,004
4Texas A&M1,967
5LSU1,961
6Alabama1,930
7Oklahoma1,914
8Tennessee1,320
9Florida1,217
10Missouri1,105
11South Carolina956
12Auburn936
13Vanderbilt751
14Kentucky546
15Mississippi State467
16Arkansas262

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


forty seven − forty six =
Powered by MathCaptcha