SEC Media Days: Kalen DeBoer Needs To Improve To Live Up To The Alabama Standard

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU hosts Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7. The game is the first of a grueling stretch in schedule that could determine Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge, as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned.

The Crimson Tide is 30-10-2 in Baton Rouge all-time, which is better than any other team at LSU that has played there that much. Alabama has won six of its last seven meetings in Tiger Stadium and is 13-2 against LSU going back to the Tide’s 21-0 win in the BCS Championship Game for the 2011 season in New Orleans.

Almost all of those teams were led by Nick Saban. This is third-year coach Kalen DeBoer’s team now. But before you write him off, DeBoer’s teams have outscored the Tigers 62-22 in two meetings – a 42-13 domination in Death Valley in 2024 and a 20-9 embarrassment last year.

Do not be distracted by matchups with Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama-LSU by game day will be as big as any game on LSU’s schedule, though Ole Miss and Texas have been getting more off-season buzz. Alabama is not just another game for the Tigers.

Despite leading Alabama to a 10-2 regular season and a College Football Playoff win over Oklahoma last year, Deboer has faced criticism in Tuscaloosa. A 31-17 week one loss to Florida State, an uninspired 28-7 SEC Championship loss to Georgia and a 38-3 Rose Bowl thrashing from Indiana garnered him no extra favor with Bama fans. They expect better.

The Tide faithful will define the DeBoer era by national championships, not playoff appearances.

“I certainly know that that’s an important part of what’s happened in the program, so I wouldn’t doubt that if that’s the case,” DeBoer said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. “I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on just helping our program be the best and trying to bring out the best and raise the level of everyone around me from the coaching staff to our players.”

He said the program took steps in the right direction in year two compared to a 9-4 2024, but improvements still need to be made. How much they can improve will depend on who is leading the offense — a question to which DeBoer does not know the answer.

Last year’s starting quarterback, Ty Simpson, was picked 13th overall in April’s NFL Draft. The Rams’ pick was a reach at best, but Simpson was an effective college quarterback, completing 305 of 473 passes for 3,567 yards, 28 TDs and five interceptions last year. His successor will be either senior Austin Mack or sophomore Keelon Russell.

Mack (6-foot-6, 232 pounds) transferred to Alabama from Washington in 2024 when DeBoer left the Huskies to coach the Tide. He has waited his turn as a backup for three years in DeBoer’s system.

Russell (6-3, 201) was a five-star recruit in 2024. ESPN rated him as the top quarterback in the class and the No. 14 prospect overall. He has impressive arm talent and mobile playmaking ability.

“Both of them are more than capable,” DeBoer said. “I think they’re high-level elite quarterbacks. Fortunately, we have them both in our program, and it’s going to be a competition that’s going to lead to a tough decision.”

The pair split reps through the spring and even last year as reserves. DeBoer highlighted pros of both quarterbacks: Mack’s size and strength and Russell’s versatility. He said who starts week one will come down to how they handle pressure, something hard to simulate in practice.

“Putting guys in spots where there is adversity, where there are moments that are tough and challenging, how they process, that comes down to the poise that you got to have,” DeBoer said. “We need the guy that can move the ball up and down the field the most efficiently and effectively and makes the guys around him better.”

DeBoer will need to be certain of his decision, and whoever does get the starting job will have to hit the ground running. Alabama opens the season Sept. 5 versus East Carolina. Then, they jump right into SEC play at Kentucky Sept. 12.