SEC Media Days Discussion Will Dominate Tiger Rag Radio Tonight With Guests On The Scene In Tampa

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

A special Southeastern Conference Media Days edition of Tiger Rag Radio will air tonight statewide from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Louisiana Radio Network host Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau and Kace Kieschnick of Tiger Rag.

Joining us live from Media Days will be Raymond Partsch of ESPN Radio 103.7 FM in Lafayette and Chris Gordy of 790 AM in Houston.

Partsch won a slew of writing awards at the recent Louisiana Sports Writers Association convention in Natchitoches.

“They’re real,” SEC commissioner on talk of potential of his league entering the Portal, so to speak. @kacehk https://t.co/aAXZHxUIvM — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 20, 2026

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s opening comments on Monday will also be replayed and discussed, particularly his comments on a possible breakaway by the league over frustration with the progress of the Protect College Sports Act bill with parts of the bill Sankey does not like.

“People have talked about that,” Sankey said. “They’ve opined about the frustrations that bring them to the point of saying we should look at something significantly different.”

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