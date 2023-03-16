SEC honors LSU’s Haleigh Bryant as the conference’s top gymnast this week

LSU junior Haleigh Bryant was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the third consecutive week after her historical performance against West Virginia in the regular season finale, the league announced.

The award marks Bryant’s fourth weekly conference honor in 2023 and fifth of her career.

Bryant made program history against West Virginia with three perfect 10’s on the night. She became the first LSU gymnast to record three perfect scores in a single meet and only the fifth gymnast to do so in all of NCAA gymnastics.