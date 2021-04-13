SEC honors LSU’s Andrews, Briggs with weekly honors after Tigers win series at Missouri

LSU softball players Aliyah Andrews and second year freshman Ciara Briggs were named weekly award winners Tuesday as announced by the Southeastern Conference.

Andrews, a senior centerfielder from Oldsmar, Florida, was named the SEC Player of the Week, while Briggs, an outfielder from Yorba Linda, California was named co-Newcomer of the Week with Sara Mosley of Georgia.

Andrews batted .625 after going 10-for-16 at the plate with five runs scored and four runs driven in. She also added five stolen bases. Andrews helped LSU to the doubleheader sweep in the final two games of the series on Sunday, going 3-for-4 in the opener (a 4-2 LSU win) and 4-for-5 in the second game which LSU captured, 12-5.

LSU was 3-1 on the week also getting an early week win over Louisiana Tech. The four hits in the final Missouri game on Sunday matched her career high for hits and she made another diving play in center field that robbed a Missouri hitter of at least a double in game three and was No. 2 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Plays.

For the season, Andrews is hitting .368 (46-for-125) with 32 runs scored and 16 RBI with 22 stolen bases.

Briggs went 5-for-12 (.417 average) in the four games, including a 3-for-4 game in the finale of the Missouri series in one of her best games of the season against the No. 19 team in the college polls. Briggs also drove in two runs in that contest. She had hits in three-of-the-four games on the week.

Briggs’ two-RBI single in that finale against Missouri in the bottom of the fifth inning was a game-changing hit. The single to left field game LSU a 6-5 lead in the game and pushed LSU forward to what would be a 12-5 win.

LSU’s scheduled matchup Tuesday at McNeese State was postponed by rain and may be rescheduled at a later date.

The Tigers’ road swing continues Friday and Saturday at North Carolina State. The single game on Friday starts at 4 p.m. CDT as does the doubleheader on Saturday. All three games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on the ACC Network’s ACCNX.