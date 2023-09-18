SEC honors LSU duo Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers as the league’s co-Offensive Players of Week

A prolific day for LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers was recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Daniels, a fifth-year senior quarterback, and Nabers, a junior wide receiver, were selected the SEC’s Co-Offensive Players of the Week for their part in LSU’s 41-14 road victory over Mississippi State.

Daniels completed his first 13 passes of the game and wound up with a school-record 88.2 completion percentage on 30 of 34 passing for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He compiled 425 total yards and four touchdowns, part of the Tigers’ 530 total offense.

Moreover, Daniels received another national honor as Offensive Player of the Week from the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Nabers had a career-high 13 receptions on 13 targets for a career-best 239 yards and 2 TDs. Nine of his 13 catches either went for first downs or touchdowns.

LSU also shared such an honor from the conference in 1986 (Tommy Hodson, Wendell Davis) and 2019 (Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire).

LSU (2-1, 1-0), which visits Ole Miss in a Sept. 30 kickoff set for 5 p.m. on ESPN, moved up two spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings.

The Tigers are the highest-rated one-loss team and received 805 total points. Georgia remained No. 1 followed by Michigan, Texas and Florida State.

LSU received a No. 13 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 with 808 total points.