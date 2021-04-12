SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Jordan Thompson and the Tigers set for a Tuesday night home game vs. Grambling

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson was named by the Southeastern Conference Monday as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week along with Arkansas’ Caden Wallace.

Thompson, product of Chula Vista, Calif., batted .600 (9-for-15) in four games last week with one triple, three RBI and six runs scored, helping lead LSU to three victories. In the Tigers’ series win at Kentucky, Thompson hit .667 (8-for-12) with one triple, two RBI and three runs scored.

The Tigers (20-12), are set to play Grambling (11-16) Tuesday night at 6:30 before No. 5 ranked South Carolina opens a three-game SEC series Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU coach Paul Manieri plans to start freshman Will Helmers (5-1, 3.46 ERA, 26 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts, 9 walks) against Grambling, but hopes he can get a look at various arms.

“I’d like to see some of our guys pitch on Tuesday who didn’t travel to Kentucky with us last weekend,” Mainieri said. “Theo Millas threw really well in our last midweek game, and I’d like to see him get another opportunity. We’ve got a couple of kids that are working their way back – Zachary Murray and Brooks Rice – and we need to get them into a game.

“I want to see Javen Coleman in a game again and see what he can do, and I’d like to see Alex Brady on the mound again. We need to find out what the best options are going to be for us with our bullpen going into the South Carolina series this weekend.”

LSU won three of its four games last week, including an SEC series victory at Kentucky over the weekend. The Tigers batted .343 in last week’s four games with 41 runs on 49 hits, including six doubles, three triples and six homers. LSU is No. 26 in this week’s official NCAA RPI ratings, and the Tigers are No. 6 in strength of schedule.

NOTES: LSU is No. 3 in the nation in home runs with 52 on the year; Old Dominion and Arkansas lead the nation with 54. . .Designated hitter Cade Beloso batted .545 (6-for-11) in four games last week with one double, seven RBI and three runs scored. He raised his batting average 38 points over the course of last week’s four games, from .202 to .240. . .Third baseman Cade Doughty batted .444 (8-for-18) and collected two doubles and five RBI last week, first baseman Tre’ Morgan registered a double, two homers, six RBI and three runs scored, and left fielder Gavin Dugas lined his first career triple, blasted two homers, drove in four runs and scored five times.

