SEC Baseball Really Is Better Now Than When Paul Mainieri Coached At LSU, Says Jay Johnson

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Paul Mainieri’s first Southeastern Conference series as LSU’s coach in 2007 was at South Carolina. He lost, 5-0, and lost two out of three.

His next SEC series as South Carolina’s first-year coach starts on Thursday against LSU at South Carolina. If he wins one, it will be considered a major upset.

In between at LSU, he inherited a team that finished 13-17 in the SEC in 2006 and won a national championship in 2009. His Tigers played in the national championship series in 2017 and reached the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, five times. He won the SEC regular season four times and the SEC Tournament six times. He received three national coach of the year awards and two SEC coach of the year honors.

But Mainieri, 67, is struggling now as South Carolina (26-26, 5-22 SEC) hosts his old team, LSU (40-12, 17-10), which is No. 1 in the nation, to close a forgettable regular season.

“It has been a difficult season, but I’ve really enjoyed coaching again,” Mainieri told Tiger Rag Tuesday.

Mainieri retired from LSU after the 2021 season with serious back and neck issues that required multiple surgeries and about a year before he got better. But he helped LSU athletic director Scott Woodward in his search for a new coach that ended up being Jay Johnson in the summer of ’21. Before long, he was playing golf again and entertaining consideration to return to coaching at Notre Dame and at Miami before deciding on South Carolina.

“I think it’s cool,” Johnson said of meeting Mainieri on Tuesday. “When coach decided to go to South Carolina, if anybody’s earned a right to do what they want to do and continue to coach, it’s him. It’ll be good to see him.”

Mainieri has won 1,531 games in his coaching career that began at St. Thomas in Miami in 1983 with stops at the Air Force and Notre Dame before LSU.

“He’s a great recruiter,” said Johnson, whose 2023 national championship team at LSU was mostly Mainieri-recruited players, including national freshman of the year and SEC player of the year Dylan Crews, who won the Golden Spikes Award for the best player in the nation in 2023.

“You can’t win 2,000 games, or whatever he’s won. I know it’s a lot, without being a great recruiter,” Johnson said. “He was incredibly successful here at LSU.”

Mainieri drew the ire of South Carolina fans when he said recently that he underestimated how good the SEC is, since it was the best conference in baseball when he was coaching at LSU.

Johnson gets that comment, though.

“I’m sure it’s always been the best league,” said Johnson, who previously was Arizona’s head coach. “But the talent concentration is incredibly high in the SEC. The transfer portal is the reason.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal without sitting out a year after transferring began in 2021 – after Mainieri retired.

“Less players are going to pro baseball earlier,” Johnson said. “You could see it coming. It’s been a perfect storm of less opportunities in pro baseball, and the SEC just kept pushing. The quality of the play has gone up.”

And Mainieri is no longer recruiting to LSU.

“But I’m staying,” he said. “We need better players. But we’ll get better.”