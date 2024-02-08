SEC Announces $741 Million Revenue Distribution to 14 Member Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (February 8, 2024) – Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday announced revenue distribution of $741.0 million to the SEC’s 14 universities for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2023.

The total includes $718.0 million distributed directly from the conference office, and an additional $23.0 million retained by universities that participated in 2022-23 football bowl games.

The amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl expenses retained by participants, averaged $51.3 million per school.

“SEC member universities are proud to support thousands of student-athletes who participate in broad-based athletics programs across the league,” Sankey said. “SEC universities are committed to providing a high-level experience for all of our participants through an impactful and life-changing college experience that includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development and post-eligibility healthcare coverage for student-athletes.”

Currently more than 5,400 female and male student-athletes across the SEC receive athletically related financial aid, with more than 7,300 total scholarship and non-scholarship student-athletes participating in sports sponsored by SEC universities. Athletics departments at SEC member universities continue to fund scholarships based on a student-athlete’s full cost of attendance, while also providing financial awards for academic achievement.

The total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, and NCAA Championships.

The distribution amount does not include an additional $8.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants divided among the fourteen member universities.

The total revenue for 2022-23 is an increase above the $721.8 million distributed in 2021-22. The average per school distribution increased from $49.9 million in 2021-22, not including bowl money retained by participants.