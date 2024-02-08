SEC Announces $741 Million Revenue Distribution to 14 Member Schools

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff, Monday July 17,2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee PHOTO BY: Jimmie Mitchell/SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (February 8, 2024) – Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday announced revenue distribution of $741.0 million to the SEC’s 14 universities for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2023.

The total includes $718.0 million distributed directly from the conference office, and an additional $23.0 million retained by universities that participated in 2022-23 football bowl games.

The amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl expenses retained by participants, averaged $51.3 million per school.

“SEC member universities are proud to support thousands of student-athletes who participate in broad-based athletics programs across the league,” Sankey said. “SEC universities are committed to providing a high-level experience for all of our participants through an impactful and life-changing college experience that includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development and post-eligibility healthcare coverage for student-athletes.”

Currently more than 5,400 female and male student-athletes across the SEC receive athletically related financial aid, with more than 7,300 total scholarship and non-scholarship student-athletes participating in sports sponsored by SEC universities. Athletics departments at SEC member universities continue to fund scholarships based on a student-athlete’s full cost of attendance, while also providing financial awards for academic achievement.

The total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, and NCAA Championships.

The distribution amount does not include an additional $8.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants divided among the fourteen member universities.

The total revenue for 2022-23 is an increase above the $721.8 million distributed in 2021-22. The average per school distribution increased from $49.9 million in 2021-22, not including bowl money retained by participants.

