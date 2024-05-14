SEC Announces 2025 Women’s Basketball Opponents

May 14, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has finalized opponents for the upcoming women’s basketball season and LSU is scheduled to play a home-and-home with Tennessee and will also host Oklahoma in its first year in the SEC.

The schedule consists of a single round robin of home or away (14 games) with one rotating opponent that will be played at home and away (2 games).  Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponent changes annually. This marks the 16th season of the 16-game schedule for women’s basketball.

LSU will play SEC home games against Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Tennessee. On the road, LSU will face Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


37 + = forty six