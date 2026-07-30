SEC and Big Ten On The Clock To Save Protect College Sports Act … Again

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Let’s try this again.

The Southeastern and Big 10 Conferences are now facing another deadline set by lawmakers. The final version of the Protect College Sports Act has been sent to conference officials after last-minute negotiations Wednesday, and they have until 9 a.m. Central Time Thursday morning to announce their positions.

The conferences, of course, faced a similar deadline Wednesday after they received an overhauled version of the act which conformed to many of the demands made by the SEC and Big 10. The leagues missed that deadline and held meetings to discuss the bill, threatening its future.

Lawmakers sent conferences a “last and final” version of the Protect College Sports Act around midnight, revising key sections and setting a 10 a.m. deadline for the leagues to agree, sources tell @YahooSports.



Big Ten and SEC have set afternoon presidents calls for a vote. https://t.co/gJgbpfXFnI — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2026

Congress is running out of time to get the Protect College Sports Act to the U.S. Senate floor before a month-long recess August 7. If the bill does not make it to Majority Leader John Thune’s desk by Thursday night, it will likely be tabled until next offseason, if it does not die completely.

The hold up for the conferences was a new revenue-share retention pool that has now been increased to $22.5 million that schools may exceed the normal $21.3 million cap by to retain athletes. With a $5 million retention pool exception for women’s sports, that is a $48.8 million total cap limit for schools.

Also changed in the final copy is harsher language to prevent cap circumvention.

It is believed the bill will pass through the Senate with the support of the SEC and Big 10.