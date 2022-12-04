Season comes to close for LSU volleyball in second round of NCAA Tournament against Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – A season full of firsts for LSU volleyball ended with a 3-0 decision on the floor of No. 5 Stanford at Maples Pavilion.

The Tigers (16-14) concluded their first season under coach Tonya Johnson, dropping a 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 decision to the Cardinal (26-4).

Johnson directed LSU to its first winning season since 2019, first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017 and first postseason victory since 2014.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with nine kills, five digs and two blocks. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi added five kills and a match-high four blocks.

Libero Ella Larkin, who had nine digs in the match, concluded the season in a three-way tie at No. 5 in the program’s record book with 516 total digs. Setters Josie Vondran and Maddie Waak finished with 12 and nine assists, respectively.