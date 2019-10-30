Sandy Tigs’ Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth win college beach volleyball’s highest honor

LSU beach volleyball seniors Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth have been named the first-ever AVCA Beach Pair of the Year after going 36-0 on Court 1 in the 2021 season.

Nuss and Kloth dropped just four sets the entire year. Twenty of their wins came against pairs on the top court from AVCA top 20 teams. Of those 20 wins, 14 were against teams ranked inside the top 10.

Kloth picked up indoor All-America honors from the AVCA in 2016 and 2018 when she played at Creighton, but this is the first time she has been on a beach All-America team. Nuss was named to the AVCA All-America team in 2018 and 2019.

Nuss finished her career with 139 victories as the winningest player in college beach volleyball history. The New Orleans, La. native won the final 48 matches of her career going back to the 2020 season when she and Claire Coppola became the third beach pair ever to win 100 matches together.

Kloth, a Sioux Falls, S.D. native, won the final 50 matches of her LSU career. She has not lost a match since April of 2019 before she was left out of the lineup for that year’s NCAA championship. Kloth was 14-0 on Court 4 in 2020 in a season in which she did not drop a set, including going 13-0 with Kelli-Greene Agnew.

Klotyh was paired this past season on Court 1 with Nuss after the duo had great success over the offseason competing in tournaments against professional level competition.

The Tigers’ all-American pair announced earlier Wednesday that they will begin competing professionally next month.