Sandy Tigs draw Loyola-Marymount as opening opponent Friday in NCAA beach volleyball championships

The fourth-ranked LSU beach volleyball team will be the No. 4 seed in the eight-team NCAA national championships that opens Friday in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The 25-7 Sandy Tigs (25-7) will face No. 5 Loyola Marymount at 10 a.m. CT on Friday. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 TCU at 3 p.m. on Friday after the losers of the two matches meet in an elimination match at 1 p.m.

Every match of the double-elimination tournament will air on the ESPNU (Friday) and ESPN2 (Saturday and Sunday).

Attendance at this year’s NCAA beach championship is limited to family and friends where each time gets a limited allotment of tickets.

The matches in Gulf Shores are played to the point where one team wins three courts. Once a team clinches the match with three courts, the match is ended. That means a match can finish 3-0 or 3-1 with the other courts going unfinished.

The Tigers are one of four teams ranked in top 4 for the entire season. The others are No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Florida State.

This is the fourth consecutive time (besides last season being cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic) that LSU is in the national championship field. The Sandy Tigs first made the tournament in 2017, then again in 2018 and in 2019 when LSU made its first-ever appearance in the NCAA semifinals.