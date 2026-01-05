Sam Leavitt, the Nation’s Top Transfer Quarterback, to Visit LSU on Monday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

Arizona State redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt is going to be in Baton Rouge to visit LSU on Monday and is expected to arrive this afternoon according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.

With Cincinnati redshirt junior transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby committing to Texas Tech over the Tigers on Sunday, head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are quickly pivoting to the highly-coveted dual-threat Leavitt.

Leavitt, a West Linn, Oregon native, is rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. In his two seasons as a starter for the Sun Devils, Leavitt completed 361-of-589 passes for 4,513 yards with 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Leavitt also rushed for 749 yards on 183 carries for 10 touchdowns on the ground in his time in Tempe.

Leavitt’s 2025 season with the Sun Devils ended after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury that required surgery. Leavitt initially hurt his foot against Baylor on September 20, but then reaggravated the nagging injury against Houston on October 25.

Leavitt’s injury will put him out through spring football, but he’s expected to be ready by the start of Fall Camp in August.

Leavitt was in Lexington on Friday night, where he visited Kentucky with new head coach Will Stein.

Leavitt attended West Linn High School in Oregon and started his career off in East Lansing at Michigan State in 2023. Leavitt was a consensus four-star recruit and was the No. 18 quarterback in the country in the Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com.