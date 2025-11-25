Saints Pick Up Former LSU Kicker Cade York After Cutting Blake Grupe

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former LSU kicker Cade York after cutting Blake Grupe on Tuesday.

Grupe missed field goals of 38 and 47 yards wide right in the Saints’ 24-10 home loss to Atlanta on Sunday in falling to 2-9 on the season. He had been struggling throughout this season as he was 18 of 26 on field goals, including three misses out of five from between 40 and 49 yards.

Grupe has been with the Saints since the 2023 season.

York, 24, has not been on a team this season after kicking or being on the roster for Cleveland, Washington and Cincinnati in 2024. A fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2022 by Cleveland, York then moved on to Tennessee and the New York Giants in 2023. He has made 33 of 45 field goals in his career with a long of 59 yards.

In his time at LSU from 2019-2021, York connected on 54 of 66 field goals and 164 of 168 extra points.

York was one of the heroes in 3-5 LSU’s upset of 22-point favorite and No. 6 Florida (8-1) on Dec. 12, 2020, in the fog at The Swamp in Gainesville with a school record 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds left for a 37-34 win that knocked the Gators out of the playoffs.