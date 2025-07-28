Rutgers Targets Top LSU Administrator for Athletic Director Position

Rutgers is reportedly nearing an agreement to appoint a senior LSU administrator as its new athletic director.

Keli Zinn’s Potential Move

On Sunday, several reports indicated that Keli Zinn, LSU’s executive deputy athletic director, is close to joining former LSU president William Tate IV on the east coast.

Zinn’s Background and Contributions

Zinn, originally from West Virginia, began her tenure at LSU in 2022. She has been responsible for overseeing:

The school’s football program

The gymnastics program

Developing an athlete revenue-sharing plan

Initiating plans for a potential new arena construction

In June, Zinn informed The Advocate that every LSU sports program would benefit from the $20.5 million that the athletic department can now allocate to its athletes. She stated,

“There is enough. Our capability to execute this and support the decision is largely due to our fan base and their enthusiasm for sports beyond basketball and football. As long as this support continues, we will work diligently to ensure these sports achieve the highest level of success.”

Leadership Changes at LSU

Tate began his role as LSU’s president in 2021 but departed in May to assume the same position at Rutgers. Meanwhile, Matt Lee, the vice president for agriculture, is serving as LSU’s interim president.