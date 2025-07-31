Rutgers Appoints Keli Zinn as New Athletic Director

Keli Zinn, former Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer at LSU, is now Rutgers’ new athletic director.

Background

Zinn joined Rutgers after serving at LSU since 2022. She reunites with former LSU President William F. Tate, who left LSU’s presidency in June.

Leadership Vision

Tate stated, “Keli Zinn has the strategic vision, operational expertise, and winning background Rutgers Athletics needs.” He emphasized that her leadership aligns with Rutgers’ mission:

Competing at the highest level

Acting with integrity

Providing an exceptional student-athlete experience

Previous Experience

At LSU, Zinn had significant responsibilities, including:

Oversaw football and gymnastics programs

Drove revenue-sharing initiatives

Planned a new basketball arena

Before her time at LSU, Zinn served as West Virginia’s Deputy Athletics Director from 2016 and briefly held the interim athletics director position in 2015.

Zinn’s Commitment

Zinn declared, “I’m eager to work with campus leaders, student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, and fans to build on Rutgers’ strong tradition.” She aims to enhance athletic program support, ensure top-tier compliance, and excel both on and off the field.