Rush to get in: Four-star edge rusher CJ Jackson becomes latest member of LSU’s Class of 2024

Four-star edge rusher CJ Jackson of Tucker, Georgia had gotten an up-close look at LSU four months ago, giving him a good impression of the program.

Another visit, though, with a packed stadium and sterling effort from the Tigers were enough for Jackson to call LSU home.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Jackson, who recently backed off a commitment to Georgia Tech, issued a pledge to LSU after the Tigers’ 48-18 victory Saturday over Auburn.

“LSU has been a dream school for me,” Jackson told On3 Sports. “At the end of the day, I want to go to the next level. LSU can definitely help development me, make me a better player and get me where I want to go. That is what is most important to me.”

The addition of Jackson, who was considering future visits to Alabama, Auburn, Colorado and Central Florida, increased LSU’s commitment total to 25 in the Class of 2024.

The Tigers’ class is ranked sixth nationally by both On3 Sports and 247 Sports. He’s been recruited by LSU defensive assistant John Jancek and defensive coordinator Matt House.

Jackson is the nation’s No. 64 overall player and No. 7 edge rusher by On3.

“The environment was great for sure,” Jackson told 247 of the LSU-Auburn game. “Tiger Nation definitely knows how to show up and show out. What stood out the most to me the most was the development piece. They’re so proactive in making guys the best they can be and that’s why they send players to the league (NFL) every year.”