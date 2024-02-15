UPDATED with AUDIO REPORT – Running back Trey Holly Arrested in Union Parish Shooting, Indefinitely Suspended from LSU Football

Audio Report on Trey Holly Arrest with Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne

LSU running back Trey Holly and two others have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Union Parish apartment complex that left two people injured, according to Wilson Alexander of theadvocate.com

Alexander reported minutes ago Holly was charged Thursday with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of illegal use of a weapon, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said.

Holly turned himself in Thursday, Gates said, and was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center. Gates said the investigation remains ongoing and possibly another shooter was involved. Gates said the other suspect has not been identified, but he anticipated “additional arrests.”

After the arrest, LSU said in a statement that Holly had been “suspended indefinitely” from the team, Alexander reported.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish,” LSU said. “This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

The incident occurred at the Union Villa Apartments in Farmerville around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, according to the Farmerville Police Department. One woman was shot three times, which left her in critical condition, and a man was shot once in his lower leg.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, which conducted the investigation, determined at the time three shooters fired multiple rounds. UPSO found the shooting stemmed from earlier altercations at an apartment complex. There were “several” unnamed people of interest identified as an investigation continued this week, according to theadvocate.com.

Holly, redshirted in 2023 at LSU, but did rush 11 times for 110 yards and one touchdown iast season. He was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after rushing for 91 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown against Army on Oct. 21 in his debut as a Tiger.

At Union Parish High, Holly set a Louisiana high school record with 10,523 career yards rushing over five years. He signed with LSU as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Holly used a redshirt after playing in three games his freshman year. One of four scholarship running backs set to be on the roster, he would have a chance to earn more playing time this fall.