Rudy Macklin on Matt McMahon, Will Wade and LSU Basketball’s Future: “Give Him the Players First”

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

LSU basketball is approaching a crossroads. Fans demand instant fireworks: Will Wade back at the helm, a splash hire like Kim Mulkey or Lane Kiffin of hoops, something—anything—to ignite the Pete Maravich Assembly Center again. But Rudy Macklin, cornerstone of LSU’s 1981 Final Four run, delivered a dose of cold reality this week on Tiger Rag Radio: you can’t judge a coach in today’s SEC without first giving him a roster capable of competing.

Across the SEC, basketball has quietly become an arms race fueled by NIL money and transfer portal spending. Programs that expect to compete for conference titles are now investing well into eight figures annually to assemble their rosters. LSU’s decision on Matt McMahon isn’t just about one coach—it’s about whether the Tigers are willing to compete in that financial reality.

“From day one, the odds were against him,” Macklin said of Matt McMahon. The Tigers’ reputation lay in ruins after the Will Wade era, crippled by NCAA sanctions that scared off prospects. “When LSU went on probation, recruits immediately started telling each other, ‘Don’t go there. They’re not going to be on TV. They’re not going to be in the tournament,’” Macklin recalled. By the time McMahon arrived, the cupboard was bare—and the clock was ticking.

“He had to put together a team in about 30 days when he first took the job,” Macklin noted. Against those odds, McMahon did exactly what LSU hired him to do: stabilize a program in free fall. “Yes, he stabilized the program,” Macklin affirmed.

But once probation lifted, LSU still refused to open its wallet – relatively speaking.

“When probation ended, they still didn’t give him the money he needed to go into the portal and get the type of players he needed,” Macklin pointed out. In the NIL era, roster investment isn’t optional—it dictates your ceiling. Programs like Arkansas, Alabama and Florida are believed to spend $12 million to $18 million annually on NIL and transfer portal packages. Meanwhile, LSU lags far behind. Even Will Wade—the fan-favorite many long to see back in Baton Rouge—is reportedly demanding roughly $15 million a year just to assemble a competitive roster in the SEC.

“It takes elite talent—and elite talent costs money,” Macklin said. And LSU’s books are already stretched by Brian Kelly’s long-term football contract buyout and rising revenue-sharing commitments across all sports. Buying out McMahon and his staff would cost millions in dead money—funds that could otherwise bolster the roster.

That’s why Macklin’s prescription is both simple and sharp: “If LSU had the money to go get a big-name coach, then yes, business-wise you should go after one. But give him one more year and give him the money to go get the players. He knows what he’s doing. The players play hard for him. He just doesn’t have the talent.”

Yes, fans want a spark. “In order to boost the reputation of the school, you need a spark,” Macklin admitted. “You need a big-time coach with a big reputation.” But if LSU can’t—or won’t—fund that move, the smarter play is to see what McMahon can do when he finally has the resources other SEC programs already enjoy. Because until LSU truly tests that scenario, firing Matt McMahon won’t solve its deepest problem. It will only delay the moment LSU decides to finally invest in winning again.

FAQ: LSU Basketball, Matt McMahon and Will Wade

Why are LSU fans debating Matt McMahon’s future?

LSU basketball has struggled in the SEC standings, leading many fans to question whether coach Matt McMahon should return next season. Others argue McMahon inherited a program damaged by NCAA sanctions tied to the previous era and has not yet been given the NIL resources necessary to compete in the modern SEC.

Did Rudy Macklin support Matt McMahon?

Former LSU Final Four star Rudy Macklin said on Tiger Rag Radio that McMahon deserves another season with a properly funded roster. Macklin argued the players compete hard for McMahon but that LSU has not yet invested enough NIL money to build a roster capable of competing with top SEC programs.

How much NIL money do top SEC basketball programs spend?

Many SEC basketball programs are believed to spend between $12 million and $18 million annually on NIL packages and transfer portal recruiting. That spending level has become the benchmark for teams competing for conference championships and NCAA Tournament runs.

What is the debate surrounding Will Wade and LSU?

Some LSU fans have suggested former coach Will Wade could return to Baton Rouge if LSU makes a coaching change. However, reports indicate Wade would expect significant NIL investment—potentially around $15 million annually for roster building—to compete in the SEC.

What is the key question facing LSU basketball?

The central question may not simply be the head coach. As Rudy Macklin suggested, LSU must decide whether it is willing to invest the NIL resources necessary to build a competitive SEC basketball roster before judging Matt McMahon’s performance.