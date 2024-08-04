Roster Expansion and Revenue Sharing is Coming: Here’s how LSU football is planning to handle it

LSU’s Major Overhaul: What to Expect

Here’s the lowdown on how LSU is looking at this: they’re gearing up for a major overhaul. This includes revenue sharing for players and a likely roster expansion for 2025. Coach Brian Kelly is already plotting his next move, figuring out how to divide the resources among his players.

New Scholarship Cap

The NCAA decided to up the scholarship cap for football teams from 85 to 105, effective July 26. This change means:

More chances for athletes to get in on the action

Increased competition for recruits, especially in the SEC

Kelly expects all teams to go all out for those extra scholarships

Balancing Team Growth and Talent

The big hurdle, according to Kelly, is finding a sweet spot between beefing up the team and keeping the talent level high. He is not keen on giving out scholarships left and right if it means diluting the talent pool.

Financial Implications

On top of the on-field drama, LSU’s also got to think about the financial implications of supporting a bigger team. The NCAA is giving them up to $2.5 million extra for scholarships, part of a new revenue-sharing deal worth $20-22 million. They must stay compliant with Title IX, which means any boost for men’s sports like football has to be matched by a similar boost for women’s sports.

Managing Finances

To avoid financial complications, Kelly plans to bring in a specialist to handle the dollars and cents. This way, he can focus on the X’s and O’s while keeping the team’s finances in check. Rumor has it that up to 80% of the cash could go towards football.

Staying Flexible

As the NCAA and the courts keep making moves, LSU is staying flexible. They are ready to adapt their approach to scholarships and player pay. The college sports landscape is about to get a major shake-up, and LSU must balance athletic excellence with financial fairness and compliance.