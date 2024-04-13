Rose Pedaling: Michaela Rose Opens Season With 800 Meter LSU Record and No. 2 Time in Collegiate History

AZUSA, Calif. – The LSU track and field team closed out day two of competition on Friday at the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted by Azusa Pacific at the Cougar Athletic Stadium.

Bryan Clay Live Results

The Bryan Clay Invitational is known for the distance stars it brings out every year to the mountains in Azusa. This year the weekend brought in 358 pro and collegiate runners to take on the women’s 800 meter.

Opening up her season in her signature event was none other than junior Michaela Rose. The Suffolk, Va., native did not let the crowd down as she stormed out from the gun, leading the race till the end with a time of 1:58.37. Her time makes her just the second woman in collegiate history to record a time under the 1:59 mark, and moves her up to first in the nation as the only runner to go sub-two minutes this season.

Rose entered the weekend with an outdoor personal-best and LSU-record time of 1:59.08 that ranked second in collegiate history. This weekend’s time improves on both of those accomplishments, and is the fifth time she has recorded on the all-time collegiate performance list.

To close out the night sophomore Ella Chesnut ran the No. 2 time in LSU performance-list history of 16:11.49 in the 5000 meter. Entering the weekend, she sat at No. 3 with a personal-best time of 16:26.87.

Up Next

LSU will close out the Bryan Clay Invitational on Saturday.