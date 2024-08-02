Returning from a torn ACL and the transfer portal John Emery looked right at home in LSU’s backfield on Thursday

LSU’s running back John Emery returned to the field for the first preseason practice, surprising observers with his performance after recovering from a torn ACL last year.

Despite not participating in spring practice and being out of action since November, Emery showed little rust as he split reps with other backs.

When Emery went down with the torn ACL last November against Florida, most Tiger fans thought they had seen the last of the one-time Destrehan five-star. Then, during the off-season, almost out of nowhere, Emery entered the transfer portal. He visited UCLA and appeared to be headed to the Rose Bowl. But then he announced he was returning to LSU for a sixth season.

Emery, wearing his new jersey number 22 on Thursday, wore a brace on his right knee for protection but appeared unfazed as he made cuts out of the backfield while running predominately with the first team.

Brian Kelly said he and running backs coach Frank Wilson wanted every rep for Emery to be high-leverage, pushing him to stress his knee and gain confidence in its strength.

“When you have a knee (injury), you need to experience some things,” Kelly said. “Like getting tripped up in the hole or cutting off (the knee) and feeling the scar tissue and going, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s what that feels like.’”

As the practice went on, Emery’s confidence appeared to grow, and he seemed unaffected by the scorching heat. On his final rep of Thursday’s first practice, Emery showed off his old form, bursting through the line and cutting on his surgically repaired knee without hesitation.

He looked like the John Emery of old. Simply more focused.

And that’s a good sign for LSU’s running back room.