REPORTS: Expect some Purple and Gold Fireworks to go off on July 4 Weekend for LSU Football

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore – LSU’s No. 1 WR target for 2025 and a former Tigers’ commit – will announce his commitment on July 4, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Additionally, two of LSU’s top defensive line targets are set to make commitment decisions over the next 24 hours, and the Tigers seem to be in good shape for both of them.

Moore will choose between Oregon, LSU, Ohio State and Texas.

Currently, Texas is believed to be the odds on favorite to land Moore, but he has said throughout his recruiting process that it has been a dream of his since childhood to play for LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pounder decommitted from LSU in May after having been pledged to the Tigers since August. Texas, Ohio State and Oregon have been solidly in the mix following his decommitment, and each received an official visit in June.

Despite backing off his pledge to Brian Kelly and LSU earlier this year., Moore returned to Baton Rouge for an official visit on June 7, as well.

As for the expected potential defensive linemen commits that LSU could pick up soon, the first up is four-star Lufkin, Texas, defensive lineman Zion Williams, who is set to announce his commitment on July 4. The Tigers have been the favorite here for a while, holding three crystal ball predictions from 247Sports and several predictions from On3’s recruiting staff, also.

LSU Country’s Zack Nagy is also projecting that Williams, the No. 298 player nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, will commit to the Tigers on Thursday.

TCU is also reportedly very much in the mix for Williams, and he recently officially visited the Horned Frogs, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

LSU seems to be in a position of strength for Williams, and if it can land him as well as top-100 EDGE Damien Shanklin, who commits Friday, it would be a massive addition to BK’s 2025 recruiting class, which is already one of the top classes in the country.