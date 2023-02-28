Report: LSU’s Brian Kelly promotes senior analyst John Jancek to on-field role coaching outside linebackers

The football coaching transactions at LSU continued Tuesday with head coach Brian Kelly promoting a senior defensive analyst to an on-field position and hiring another analyst, per several reports.

Less than a week after transitioning Brian Polian from special teams/recruiting coordinator to an off-field role in 2023, Kelly has made John Jancek his new outside linebackers coach. He will also oversee special teams, On3Sports reported first.

Polian is expected to assist with the team’s roster management, NCAA transfer portal and NIL. In his first season as special teams coordinator after joining Kelly from Notre Dame, LSU ranked 130 of 131 in the ESPN College Power Index efficiency rankings for special teams in 2022.

Jancek served in analyst role last season and was promoted to fill Polian’s vacant position, giving LSU 10 full-time, on-field assistant coaches. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Tennessee, Georgia, Cincinnati and Colorado State.

Former UConn head coach Bob Diaco, who spent three years with the Huskies, has joined the LSU staff as an analyst. He was also the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Nebraska, Purdue and Cincinnati and has also been a special teams coordinator.