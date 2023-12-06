Report: LSU finalizing three-year contract extension for offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock

LSU offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, a finalist for this year’s Frank Broyles Award, is finalizing a three-year extension with the school.

YahooSports’ Ross Dellenger was the first to report the news Wednesday that Denbrock, 59, would extend his original deal three more years. Terms of the new deal were not known.

Denbrock made $1.4 million this year in his second season on head coach Brian Kelly’s staff and was set to earn $1.5 million next year, plus incentives. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award, symbolic of the nation’s top assistant, that went to Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker on Tuesday.

FootballScoop reported that Texas A&M pursued Denbrock to join the staff of new head coach Mike Elko before he hired Collin Klein of Kansas State.

LSU led the nation in scoring (46.4) and total offense (547.8) and was the only team in the top 10 nationally in both rushing (213.5) and passing (334.3). The Tigers were also first in third-down conversion percentage at 56.67.

Denbrock has played a significant role in the development of fifth-year senior quarterback Jayden Daniels who is a finalist for this year’s Heisman Trophy that will be announced Saturday.

In his first season Denbrock, a veteran of 30-plus years, guided an LSU offense that set a single-season school record with 39 rushing touchdowns.

The native of Homer, Michigan, a semifinalist for the Broyles Award in 2021 after serving as offensive coordinator on Cincinnati’s 13-1 team that reached the College Football Playoff, has coached a total of 16 years with Kelly, including stops of Grand Valley State, Notre Dame and LSU.