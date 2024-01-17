Report: Corey Raymond expected to return to LSU and coach defensive backs for Tigers

The coach regarded for building and fostering LSU’s ‘DBU” (Defensive Back University) during his tenure is reportedly expected to return for a third tour in Baton Rouge.

Corey Raymond, who had 16 defensive backs drafted during a 10-year span, could be headed back to join the coaching staff of head coach Brian Kelly, who has made an overhaul of his defensive staff following the 2023 staff.

On3Sports was the first to report the news.

Raymond could join defensive coordinator Blake Baker, defensive line coach Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples, who will coach edge rushers, on Kelly’s new defensive staff. The hirings of Baker and Davis have been confirmed by Kelly and released by the school.

Raymond, a native of New Iberia, was a four-year letterman at LSU (1988-91) before moving on to the NFL where he enjoyed a six-year career with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He had 185 tackles and eight interceptions during his career with the Tigers and 258 tackles and 11 interceptions in 60 starts in the NFL.

Raymond moved to the University of Florida to coach defensive backs and served as assistant head coach in 2022 when Kelly took over the LSU program and didn’t retain him.

The Gators tied for first in the Southeastern Conference in takeaways and their plus-8 turnover ratio ranked eighth nationally in ’22. He was fired by head coach Billy Napier following a 5-7 season in ’23.

Raymond began at LSU as an intern in 2006 before joining the staff as the assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2007-08. He left to coach for three years on the staffs of Utah State and Nebraska before returning to his alma mater to coach defensive backs from 2012-17, cornerbacks from ’18-19 and was the cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator from ’20-’21.

During his tenure, LSU had three defensive backs drafted in the first round under Raymond: Derek Stingley Jr., Jamal Adams and Eric Reid. He also produced five second-round selections, seven first-team All-America choices and Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit in ’19.

Raymond was also responsible for the recruitment and development of Kristian Fulton, Tre’Davious White, Tyrann Mathieu, Greedy Williams, Tharold Simon, Donte Jackson, Jalen Collins, Kary Vincent and Jay Ward – all of whom were drafted.