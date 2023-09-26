Repeat winner: LSU’s Jayden Daniels shares SEC’s co-Offensive Player of Week honor; surpasses statistical milestones

For the second time this season LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the SEC’s co-Outstanding Player of the Week.

Daniels drove the Tigers nine plays on 72 yards in the final minute play, resulting in Damian Ramos’ 20-yard field goal with five seconds left for a 34-31 SEC victory over Arkansas in Tiger Stadium.

The senior from San Bernardino, California overcame a slow start and completed 20 of 29 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns – the third time he’s accounted for at least four touchdowns in a game. He shared the honor with South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

Daniels became the sixth player in FBS history to obtain more than 10,000 yards passing (10,233) and rush for 2,000 yards (2,341) during his career.

Daniels also became the second player in school history with more than 4,000 yards passing (4,209) and 1,000 yards rushing (1,078) in a career for 5,287 yards, surpassing Jordan Jefferson’s (4,733).

Daniels ranks fourth nationally in total yards per game (372.3) and is No. 1 in the SEC in passing yards per game (324) and passing touchdowns (12).

No. 13 LSU (3-1, 2-0 in SEC) visits No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday in another SEC Western Division encounter. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast locally by 98.1-FM.

The conference office also announced that LSU’s road game Oct. 7 against Missouri will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN.