Repeat After Him: What’s LSU Gymnastics Coach Jay Clark Focusing Team On Now

Reigning National Champion LSU is ranked No. 2 in the nation and Coach Jay Clark is balancing the details with eight weeks left in the season with his eyes on depth-laden and talented squad repeating as champs, but it won’t be easy. Clark joins Tiger Rag Radio to share the details plus much more.
Related Articles
Bryant named SEC Freshman of the Week (again), but LSU’s Friday meet at Auburn postponed
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant is 3 for 3 on winning weekly SEC gymnastics awards this season, but she won’t have a chance to make it 4 of 4 next week. Bryant, who won her second […]
LSU Gymnastics Wins SEC Championship, scores 198.075
NEW ORLEANS – The No. 3 nationally ranked LSU Gymnastics team (12-3, 5-2) secured their fifth SEC Championship win. The Tigers entered the SEC Championship on vault first. KJ Johnson got things started with her […]
LSU gymnastics eyes national title run with talented senior class
Jay Clark realized he needed to pull back as LSU gymnastics entered a long offseason. Clark, formerly the lead assistant to legendary D-D Breaux, led the Tigers to the NCAA semifinals in his debut as […]
