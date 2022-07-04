Reed, Stamps provide LSU with additional commitments

LSU continued work on a budding defensive line of the future and reached in-state to secure another promising defensive back.

With Fourth of July commitments from four-star defensive tackle Darron Reed of Columbus, Georgia and three-star cornerback Ashton Stamps of Archbishop Rummel, the Tigers saw their commitment total jump to 10 in the Class of 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Reed, who plays at Carver High School, continued LSU’s theme of stockpiling some of the nation’s top defensive linemen. The Tigers have added recent four-star commitments from rush defensive ends Jaxon Howard of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Joshua Mickens of Indianapolis, Indiana – the Nos. 96 and 29th rated prospects by Rivals.com and On3Sports.

“I just knew it was LSU on my official visit,” Reed told On3. “On my first visit to LSU in the spring, I loved it. I took my family with me on my official visit, and everyone loved it. The coaches made everyone feel at home and after that official visit, I knew it was LSU.”

It’s been rare of late for LSU to get a prospect from within its own borders. The 6-1, 175-pound Stamps selected the Tigers over Missouri, Nebraska and Tulane. He picked up an offer last month at LSU’s elite camp where he matched up well from the cornerback and safety position against some of the best assembled skill players at the camp.

Stamps, rated No. 32 in his home state and No. 78 nationally per 247Sports, gives LSU its second commitment from a cornerback, joining four-star Daylen Austin of Long Beach (Poly) High School, and fourth overall from a defensive back. He helped the Raiders (4-5) to the second round of the Division I state playoffs in 2021 where they lost to Brother Martin, 38-16.

First-year LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain continued to impact this year’s current class with a third successive pledge from an interior lineman. Reed informed Cain of his decision two weeks ago and revealed Sunday that he selected the Tigers over Ohio State. He also made official visits to Auburn and Miami.

“The whole staff at LSU knows me,” Reed told On3. “Coach Cain, (LSU defensive coordinator) coach (Matt) House, (LSU head coach) coach (Brian) Kelly – all of them have been recruiting me. They have been recruiting me hard. The coaches at LSU made me feel important and we just get along great. When I was with them on the official visit, it was a different feeling. My time around them was the best. It felt like home.”

Reed’s the No. 2 prospect in Georgia and No. 4 defensive tackle according to On3. His official visit to LSU on June 10 was the first of four straight trips which he concluded June 24 at Ohio State.

Carver (12-2) advanced to the Georgia Class 4A state championship game in 2021, losing 35-28 to three-time defending state champion Benedictine. Reed, a 3.8 student, was credited with 30 tackles in four games, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a pass deflection.

“I didn’t really know much about coach Kelly until I took my visits to LSU, and he is a funny guy,” Reed said. “He opened up to me a lot when I was there. He showed his personality and I liked it a lot. Coach Kelly is a winner and I love that about him. He won at Cincinnati and Notre Dame. He can do big things at LSU. I believe in him.”