Recruiting hat trick: LSU pulls off third commitment on Fourth of July with pledge from Maryland’s Dashawn Womack

The fireworks for LSU football recruiting haven’t been brighter than on America’s birthday.

The Tigers landed a total of three commitments Monday, capped by four-star strong side, defensive end Dashawn Womack of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland selecting the Tigers.

The 6-4, 255-pound Womack, who committed to LSU over reigning national champion Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Maryland, joined LSU’s Fourth of July recruiting parade that included commitments earlier in the day from four-star edge rusher Darron Reed of Columbus, Georgia and three-star cornerback Ashton Stamps of Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans.

LSU’s flurry of commitments, which bolstered the Tigers to 11 overall with four pledges in five days, moved the Tigers to No. 9 nationally according to On3Sports.com. They’ve also jumped to No. 15 on rankings released by 247Sports and No. 24 by Rivals.com.

“I like the scheme that they see me as and the scheme they play,” Womack told 247. “(LSU defensive line) Coach (Jamar) Cain is a pretty good guy. I like how I can trust him. I like how he coaches. He keeps it real. It goes way back since my sophomore year when he was trying to get me to come to Oklahoma. Our connection is close since he’s been recruiting me since I was a sophomore.”

The recent haul of defensive line recruits for LSU includes the No. 1 player in Minnesota (Jaxon Howard), Nos. 2 in both Indiana (Joshua Mickens) and Georgia (Reed) and No. 1 in Maryland (Womack).

Womack is ranked as high as No. 58 overall by On3Sports and No. 9 at his position and tops in Maryland. ESPN.com has him No. 93 overall, ninth at his position and No. 2 in Maryland. He plans to sign with the Tigers in December and enroll in school in January.

Womack began his official visits in May at Georgia and picked up near the end of June with consecutive trips to Maryland, Ole Miss, LSU and Oregon. He follows former St. Frances teammate, sophomore safety Jordan Toles, to Baton Rouge.

“(Toles) said it was real genuine love and good people down there,” Womack said. “Me and coach Cain, he’s been recruiting me since he was at Oklahoma. So, me and him already had the connection, had the relationship.”

Womack helped St. Frances to an 8-1 record that included eight straight wins, capped by a 34-24 win over national power IMG Academy. Among his attributes, Womack has been electronically timed at 4.76 in the 40-yard dash, measured 30 inches in the vertical jump and 9 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump before spring practice of his senior year.