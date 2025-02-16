Rangel Batres Shatters LSU and Mexican Mile Records

The curtain dropped on a dazzling weekend Saturday as the Tigers wrapped up competition at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., and the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

Valentine Invitational Final Results | Tyson Invitational Final Results

While the Tigers had their fair share of splendid moments, one stood taller than the rest: Lorena Rangel Batres’ mile masterpiece.

Already the proud record-holder heading into 2025, Batres decided to shake things up again. On Saturday, she became the first Tiger to dip below 4:30 in the mile, finishing with a blistering 4:26.56—ninth overall among over 200 collegiate and professional runners. This performance not only crowned her as the new Mexican national record-holder, but it also broke the previous record of 4:27.09 set by Alma Cortes on the same track in 2022. Batres’ personal record now ranks seventh in the nation for this season, just shy of the collegiate all-time list at twelfth.

In Boston, Michaela Rose launched her season with a bang, conquering a fierce 800-meter field. The Virginia native powered through to claim first place among over 200 runners, clocking in at 2:01.15—a time that now sits fifth in the nation for 2025.

The big cheers of the day echoed from Arkansas, where newcomer Machaeda Linton dazzled the crowd in the women’s triple jump. She soared to a sensational distance of 13.57 meters (44’ 6.25”), sealing her victory and soaring to No. 4 on the all-time LSU performance list. This impressive leap also ranks her fourth in the nation for 2025.

Meanwhile, the men’s high jump team showcased their dominance, sweeping the podium with grace. Kuda Chadenga kickstarted the festivities, clearing 2.15 meters (7’ 0.5”) to claim gold and matching his season best. Freshman Kam Franklin joined him on the winners’ stage, also clearing the same height, which ties him for eighth on the all-time LSU performance list. Sophomore Justine Jimoh, who recently joined the Tigers, clinched bronze with a height of 2.10 meters (6’ 10.75”).

Sophomore Jaiden Reid narrowly missed the LSU all-time top 10, taking silver in the men’s 200 meter with an indoor personal best of 20.72 seconds. Steady improvements have marked Reid’s season, and he needs just .02 seconds to etch his name into LSU’s indoor 200m history.

As the day came to a close in Boston, freshman Edna Chepkemoi made waves by setting yet another school record. In her inaugural 3000-meter race in purple and gold, she finished in a dazzling 9:10.79, surpassing Lisa Reed’s 1987 SEC Championships time of 9:19.11. Just a few heats later, sophomore Emerald Kehr clocked an LSU No. 8 all-time performance of 9:37.30, slashing nearly 20 seconds off her previous best since transferring to LSU.

Highlights

Ella Onojuvwevwo sprinted a personal best of 23.11 in the 200m.

Gwyneth Hughes showcased the No. 4 5000-meter time in LSU performance history at 16:42.67.