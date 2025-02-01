Rangel Batres Breaks Her Own Program Record in the Mile

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – LSU senior Lorena Rangel Batres broke her program record in the mile once again on Saturday as the track and field team closed out day two of the Razorback Invitational, hosted at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Final Results

The first big moment of the day came from the always reliable senior, Lorena Rangel Batres. In the women’s mile she was paced by the LSU 800-meter record holder, Michaela Rose, cruising her way to another LSU mile record with 4:33.05 on Saturday. Her new PR improves her No. 3 time in Mexican history and shaved over three seconds off her previous best of 4:36.79 from last season’s Boston Valentine Invitational. Of course, this comes a day after helping the women’s DMR team break the school record with 10:51.40 last night.

The 60-meter duo of sophomore Jaiden Reid and freshman Jelani Watkins had themselves quite the day. Reid finished second in the prelims with a new personal-best time of 6.67 seconds, while Jelani Watkins clocked 6.69 seconds to finish fourth in the prelims in his season opener. Both Tigers forwent the 60m final since they had to run qualifying rounds prior to the prelims. They will look forward to their next race out as they are closing in on the No. 10 spot in LSU performance-list history of 6.65 seconds.

Junior Matthew Sophia earned silver for his performance in the 60-meter hurdle final. The Netherlands native clocked 7.72 seconds, tying his season-best time from the first meet out. His fellow teammate, Jahiem Stern, did not start in the final after clocking the fastest time of the prelims at 7.71 seconds.

In the men’s 3000 meter, freshman Emedy Kiplimo clocked a time of 8:04.07 to finish ninth overall in the fastest heat of the day. His time puts him at No. 6 on the all-time LSU performance list, just passing Passmore Furusa who held the No. 6 spot with 8:04.90 (1994). This was his first full collegiate race with the Tigers.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Jack Wallace ran a PR of 4:11.00 in the mile.

Michael Vocke ran a PR of 4:07.36 in the mile.

Hailey Day ran a PR of 4:58.76 in the mile.

Jayden Phillip ran a PR of 47.77 in the 400m.

Jaiden Reid ran a PR of 6.67 in the 60m.

Leah Acosta threw a PR of 46’ 6.75” in shot put.

Hugh Carlson ran a PR of 8:20.90 in the 3000m.

Casey Goetschel ran a PR of 8:23.82 in the 3000m.

Up Next

LSU will be heading to Albuquerque, N.M., for the two-day long New Mexico Collegiate Classic, February 7-8.