Rained-out, cancelled NCAA women’s golf Baton Rouge Regional automatically advances LSU to national championship tourney

Daily Baton Rouge downpours have advanced LSU’s women’s golf team to the NCAA championships.

The Tigers, No. 1 seed in the NCAA’s Baton Rouge Regionals which were supposed to start Monday at the University Club, got a free pass to national championships along with the five other highest region seeds when the NCAA canceled the regionals Wednesday.

The University Club has more seven inches of rain in the past several days. The Division I Women’s Golf Committee, NCAA staff and the Games Committee in Baton Rouge were in constant communication throughout the past several days about the course conditions that led to an unprecedented and most difficult decision.

Committee policy states that since play could not take place Wednesday, advancement was determined by the original seeding of teams used for selection to the 2021 championship, with the top six teams and top three individuals, not on an advancing team, going to the national championships.

Besides LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama are moving on the nationals set May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Az. Advancing individuals are Karen Fredgaard of Houston, Nataliya Guseva of Miami (Florida); and Hanna Alberto of Sam Houston.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers will compete for a national title for the first time since 2015 when they take the Grayhawk. It will also be the first time that the team has advanced in head coach Garrett Runion’s three-year tenure.