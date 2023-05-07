Rain forces LSU-Georgia softball to reschedule noon doubleheader Sunday

After a day of inclement weather that rained out Saturday’s matchup between No. 15 LSU and No. 10 Georgia in Southeastern Conference play, the two teams will meet in a doubleheader on Sunday.
LSU, which lost 3-1 in Friday’s opener, will meet Georgia in the first game at noon followed by a tentative start of 3 p.m. in the second game.
Both games will be streamed by the SEC Network+ and carried locally over 107.3-FM.
LSU, which is paying tributed to its three seniors, will honor first baseman/designated player Georgia Clark and pitcher Ali Kilponen.
