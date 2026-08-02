Questions Loom Around LSU’s 2026 Football Team

LSU Football 2026
The 5 Biggest Questions Entering Lane Kiffin’s First Season at LSU
From the College Football Playoff to Sam Leavitt’s recovery and Lane Kiffin’s social-media silence, these are the questions surrounding LSU as a new era begins.
Will LSU make the College Football Playoff?
It has been a long six seasons since the Tigers were last in a playoff game, which was a 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson by No. 1 LSU on Jan. 13, 2020, in the CFP national championship game in the Superdome. A non-winning season followed in 2020 at 5-5, a losing campaign in 2021 at 6-7 and the third season over that span of five or more losses last year at 7-6.
My answer is yes, at 10-2 and 7-2 with losses to Ole Miss and Texas.
Will LSU win the national championship this season?
No. But it will be fun watching the Tigers finally play at an elite level with a chance to contend for the national title, and they may make the semifinals. LSU will undoubtedly meet a great team or two in the playoffs should they advance. Enjoy the ride.
Will new quarterback Sam Leavitt’s right foot be good to go following surgery last year?
He may not be so nimble and quick through the first few games, but he will still be very effective. And he’s a much better passer than runner anyway. And remember, the last LSU quarterback to have the same injury was Matt Mauck midway through the 2002 season. He threw a then-school record 28 touchdowns in leading the Tigers to the national championship in the 2003 season.
Will LSU really have its first significant running back-driven rushing attack since 2019 in 2026?
Yes. Kiffin always had a decent or very good running game in his six seasons at Ole Miss. Considering the offensive line he has built at LSU, particularly with the portal additions, and a decent group of running backs, it will happen.
Will Lane Kiffin tweet again?
Yes. Kiffin will end his ban on tweeting that started shortly after the Vanity Fair article about him published on May 11.
I’m betting he tweets about Ole Miss shortly before the Tigers and Rebels kick off on Sept. 19 in Oxford. And the Rebel Nation may just hyperventilate in unison.
Be the first to comment