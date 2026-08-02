Questions Loom Around LSU’s 2026 Football Team

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Will LSU make the College Football Playoff?

It has been a long six seasons since the Tigers were last in a playoff game, which was a 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson by No. 1 LSU on Jan. 13, 2020, in the CFP national championship game in the Superdome. A non-winning season followed in 2020 at 5-5, a losing campaign in 2021 at 6-7 and the third season over that span of five or more losses last year at 7-6.

My answer is yes, at 10-2 and 7-2 with losses to Ole Miss and Texas.