QB Michael Van Buren Vows To Stay At LSU, But That Can Change With New Coach And Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren may revisit his future plans during the next window of the NCAA Transfer Portal from January 2-16. But for now, he says he is staying at LSU for the long haul, which in today’s portal world may just mean 2026.

“This is where I want to continue my career,” Van Buren said at the weekly player interviews session on Tuesday night. “This is where I want to be.”

Because of regular starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s abdomen re-injury at practice on Nov. 13, according to coach Frank Wilson, Van Buren is expected to start for the second consecutive week on Saturday. LSU (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts Western Kentucky (8-2, 6-1 Conference-USA) at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network at Tiger Stadium. Nussmeier was listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game by Wilson on Wednesday and is expected to miss his second straight game. The Tigers are a 22-point favorite.

Van Buren completed 21 of 31 passes for 221 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass midway in the fourth quarter last Saturday for a 23-22 win over 5.5-point underdog Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC). It was his first SEC win as a starter in his career as he was 0-7 as Mississippi State’s starter last season over the last eight games of the season with a non-conference win.

On the season, Van Buren is 39-of-58 passing for 445 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games with 25 rushes for 60 net yards. He will not be able to be red-shirted going into next season if he plays one more game for his fifth this regular season The Tigers close the season at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2 SEC) on Nov. 29.

Former LSU coach Brian Kelly had planned to red-shirt Van Buren when he signed him, but Wilson put him in for a non-injured Nussmeier with LSU down 17-6 in the third quarter of a 20-9 loss to Alabama on Nov. 8. That was the first time he played since coming in late in the 49-25 blowout loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 25. Then-LSU athletic director Scott Woodward fired Kelly the next day.

Van Buren’s only previous action before the A&M game was in a similar mop-up role to the A&M game when he went in late in a 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20. Van Buren’s fourth game was against Arkansas. He did not seem concerned Tuesday with losing his red-shirt on Saturday.

“Me going out and getting those reps will make me a better football player,” he said when asked about losing a year of eligibility with a maximum of seven games, counting LSU’s bowl game. “That’s my main focus. I love it here. I love the place.”

Van Buren may have to reconsider where he plays next season, depending on the new coach LSU hires to replace Kelly and what that coach’s plans are for Van Buren and what quarterback that coach may bring in or sign via traditional recruiting or the portal.

LSU has no quarterback commitments for the 2026 signing class with the early period running from Dec. 3-5. And the Tigers’ only other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are redshirt freshman Colin Hurley and Nussmeier. But Hurley took a leave of absence from the team several weeks ago and has not returned. Nussmeier is a fifth-year senior.

“I love Tiger Stadium,” Van Buren said. “I just love everything about this place.”