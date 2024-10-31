Putting a Capstone on LSU’s Colossal Collapse at College Station, And More with Wilson Alexander

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – October 30, 2024 | Wilson Alexander of theadvocate.com joins Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to discuss the latest on Beth Rex, Brian Kelly’s now-former football Chief of Staff, who resigned for unknown reasons effective on October 2, 2024 – during LSU’s first bye-week. Wilson, Glenn and Todd talk about what went wrong for the Tigers against Texas A&M, and where the Tigers may go from here.
Former LSU running back, school benefactor Bo Campbell passes away
E.R. “Bo” Campbell, a star halfback for LSU’s great football teams of the early 1960s and later a major benefactor for the university, passed away on Saturday in his hometown of Shreveport. A visitation will […]
WATCH: LSU redshirt sophomore safety Sage Ryan talks about how the secondary is one of the biggest strengths of the defense and the team (Full Video)
LSU junior Sage Ryan and the rest of the secondary are rallying around the two “stud” safeties Greg Brooks Jr. and Major Burns. Having to face the team’s standout wide receiver corps each day, and […]
LSU offense beset by turnovers, red zone blues and revolving quarterbacks
LSU had grabbed its first lead of the game in the first half of Saturday’s game against No. 25 Arkansas when true freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed consecutive passes totaling 35 yards down to the […]
