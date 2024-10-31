Putting a Capstone on LSU’s Colossal Collapse at College Station, And More with Wilson Alexander

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – October 30, 2024 | Wilson Alexander of theadvocate.com joins Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to discuss the latest on Beth Rex, Brian Kelly’s now-former football Chief of Staff, who resigned for unknown reasons effective on October 2, 2024 – during LSU’s first bye-week. Wilson, Glenn and Todd talk about what went wrong for the Tigers against Texas A&M, and where the Tigers may go from here.